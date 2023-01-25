On 74th Republic Day, Government has announced recipient of Kirti Chakra. Rajput Regiment's Naik Jitendra Singh awarded Kirti Chakra for killing 2 terrorists in an Operation despite suffering serious injuries in close combat in an encounter in Pulwama district in April 2022. He was evacuated from the encounter site unconscious after he had killed 2 terrorists. Padma Awards 2023: Chhattisgarhi Natya Nacha Artist Domar Singh Kunvar, Veteran Thamate Exponent From Chikkaballapur Munivenkatappa Awarded Prestigious Padma Shri in Field of Art.

