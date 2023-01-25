On the of 74th Republic Day, the government has announced recipients of Padma Awards 2023. Domar Singh Kunvar, Chhattisgarhi Natya Nacha Artist and Munivenkatappa, Veteran Thamate exponent from Chikkaballapur has been awarded prestigious Padma Shri in the field of Art (Folk Music and Dance). Padma Awards 2023: Sarinda Player Mangala Kanti Roy, Eminent Naga Musician Moa Subong Awarded Prestigious Padma Shri in Field of Art.

#PadmaAwards2023 | Domar Singh Kunvar, Chhattisgarhi Natya Nacha Artist, dedicated his life to keeping the tradition alive since last 5 decades to receive Padma Shri in the field of Art (Dance) pic.twitter.com/EtxJyw8Fou — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2023

