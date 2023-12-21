The three criminal law bills — Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, and Bharatiya Saksha (Second) Bill was passed in Rajya Sabha unanimously in the absence of opposition MPs. The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023 were passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. New Criminal Laws Passed in Lok Sabha: Three Laws Will Ensure Speedy Justice, No More ‘Tarikh-Pe-Tarikh’, Says Amit Shah in Parliament (Watch Video).

Three Criminal Law Bills Passed in Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha passes three criminal bills — The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 and The Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023 — replacing the IPC, the CrPC and the Evidence Act. pic.twitter.com/VSUPA2Gu5j — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2023

