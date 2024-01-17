Ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony hundreds of school students in Deesa town of Gujarat gathered in a field to make "Ram" formation. A drone footage shared by ANI captured the moment the students walked in circles around the word "Ram" written in Hindi. Spiritual fervour has reached unprecedented heights among devotees ahead of Pran Pratishtha on Monday. People from across the nation are sending all kinds of special gifts for the ceremony, while others are celebrating the historic event in their own unique way. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other dignitaries will attend the ceremony on January 22. Ram Mandir Special: Hyderabad Man Prepares 1,265 Kg Laddu to Offer at Ram Temple in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

Ram Formation in Gujarat:

#WATCH | School students in Deesa, Banaskantha district of Gujarat make 'Ram' formation, ahead of Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' pic.twitter.com/99jRc68aAX — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

