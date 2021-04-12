Ramzan 2021: Delhi High Court Allows Mosque in Hazrat Nizamuddin to be Made Operational For Devotees:

Delhi High Court allows the mosque in Hazrat Nizamuddin to make operational for devotees to offer prayers, subject to the guidelines issued by the DDMA to maintain social distancing in view of rise of COVID19 cases in the national capital. — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021

