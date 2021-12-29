The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday released the December edition of the Financial Stability Report. As per the report, Global economic recovery has been losing momentum in the second half of 2021 due to the rise in COVID-19 infections and the new variant Omicron variant.

Tweet By ANI:

RBI releases Dec edition of Financial Stability Report | Global economic recovery has been losing momentum in 2nd half of 2021 in the face of resurfacing COVID-19 infections, the new variant Omicron — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)