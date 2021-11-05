Reliance Industries Limited on Friday issued statement over media reports claiming Mukesh Ambani and Family To Partly Reside in London. In its statement, Reliance Industries Limited has said that the newspaper reports has led to unwarranted and baseless speculation in social media. The company clarified that its chairman and his family has no plans to relocate or reside in London or any other part of the world.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) statement on media report claiming Mukesh Ambani and family to partly reside in London. pic.twitter.com/BuRTJOuOKw — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

