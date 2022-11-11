Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to freedom fighter Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary on Friday, saying he was at the forefront of India’s freedom struggle. Azad was the first education minister of India. The Prime Minister added that Azad was passionate about the education sector. The National Education Day or Rashtriya Shiksha Diwas is celebrated every year on November 11 on the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

Check PM Modi’s Tweet:

Remembering Maulana Azad on his birth anniversary. He is widely admired for his scholarly nature and intellectual prowess. He remained at the forefront of our freedom movement, working closely with other leading lights. He was also passionate about education. pic.twitter.com/gKg7BFkFSo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 11, 2022

