New Delhi, January 15: The government of India has decided to move Republic Day celebrations a day ahead, to include the birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, said reports. The Republic Day celebrations, which kickstarts from January 24th every year, will now begin on January 23 every year, reported ANI. India celebrates its Republic Day every year on January 26, to mark the day 26 January, 1950, the day that the Constitution of India came into force.

Republic Day Celebrations will now begin every year from 23rd January instead of 24th January to include the birth anniversary of Subash Chandra Bose: GoI Sources — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

