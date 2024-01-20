A woman and two children suffered injuries after an SUV rammed into their scooty in Delhi's Dwarka on Saturday, January 20. The trio was then admitted to a hospital nearby. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. More details are awaited. Delhi Road Accident: Physically Challenged Woman Crushed to Death While Crossing Road, Truck Driver Nabbed After Massive Search Operation.

Dwarka Road Accident

#WATCH | Delhi | A woman and two children injured and admitted to hospital after the scooty they were on was run over by a four-wheeler vehicle in Dwarka area today. pic.twitter.com/5tJDoXmcVT — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)