Operation Ganga, the evacuation mission of Indians from Russia is in full swing. In a video shared by Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation General Vijay Kumar Singh, Indian civilians who were stranded in Ukraine are seen boarding the Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster flight returning to their homelands. Few Indians were seen boarding the flight with their four legged best friends as well, informed General K Singh. He further said that "Good to have all of our #IndianStudents aboard on the IAF C-17 Globemaster ready to return to the safety of our motherland." Also Read: PETA India Thanks PM Narendra Modi for Including Companion Animals in Evacuation Operation in War-Hit Ukraine.

Some of the evacuees brought their four legged best friends as well. Good to have all of our #IndianStudents aboard on the @IAF_MCC C-17 Globemaster ready to return to the safety of our motherland.#OperationGanga #NoIndianLeftBehind@PMOIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/XprDh0p57K — General Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) March 2, 2022

