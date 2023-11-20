The Jammu and Kashmir High Court recently quashed the preventive detention of Sajad Gul. The Jammu and Kashmir High Court noted that the tendency to detain "critics" of the government amounts to abusing the law. The court observed while quashing the preventive detention of Kashmiri journalist Sajad Ahmad Dar, also known as Sajad Gul. Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice MA Chowdhary also said that the authority had justified Gul's detention by stating that he was a "negative critic" of the government’s policies and used his tweets to "provoke" people against the government. 'Conviction Cannot Stand Merely on Sentiment': Jammu and Kashmir High Court Acquits Teacher Accused of Raping His Student.

Detaining Government Critics Abuse of Law

