The Jammu and Kashmir High Court recently observed that a criminal's conviction cannot stand merely based on apprehensions and sentiments. The court observed while acquitting a teacher who was accused of raping his student. The high court bench of Justices Atul Sreedharan and Mohan Lal also noted that there was no legal evidence to prove that the teacher had committed the alleged rape. The high court also noted an unexplained delay of 38 days in filing the case. Jammu and Kashmir High Court Issues Notice to Administration Over House Arrest of Hurriyat Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Conviction Cannot Stand Merely on Sentiment

