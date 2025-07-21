On July 19, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association at Jammu issued a notice banning clerks, litigants and the general public from wearing black coats with white shirts and black trousers within the court complex. "Any clerk, litigant or member of the general public found wearing the advocate's attire will be presumed to be a tout," a notice issued by the Bar Association Joint Secretary Anshu Mahajan said. The Bar Association emphasised that the traditional black-and-white dress is a mark of professional identity exclusive to lawyers and should not be misused or imitated by unauthorised individuals. Notably, the decision came after concerns were raised about impersonation and unauthorised conduct within court premises. 'Abduction' in Court Premises: Jammu and Kashmir HC Orders Audit of CCTV Installations After Couple Seeking Protection Forcibly Taken Away by Persons in Civilian Clothes.

