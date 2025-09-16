The Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court recently said that in child custody cases, the father's financial superiority over the child's mother is not a ground to render the mother unfit for the custody of the child. The high court bench of Justice Javed Iqbal Wani observed further observed that a father’s financial affluence alone cannot outweigh other critical factors such as emotional value and continuity of care for the children. Justice Wani also noted that the mother's crucial role in the upbringing of young children has been judicially recognised. The Jammu and Kashmir HC observed while quashing a Srinagar court's decision to transfer the custody of two minor children from their mother to their father. Jammu and Kashmir High Court Quashes FIR After Woman Accuses 85-Year-Old Father-in-Law of Assault and Outraging Her Modesty, Calls Allegations ‘Absurd and Malicious’.

Mother's Crucial Role in the Upbringing of Young Children Has Been Judicially Recognised, Says Jammu and Kashmir HC

