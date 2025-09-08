Recently, the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court quashed an FIR lodged by a daughter-in-law against her 85-year-old father-in-law and two brothers-in-law. The woman had accused them of assault and outraging her modesty. The court quashed the FIR stating that the allegations were "absurd, inherently improbable and actuated with malice". The Jammu and Kashmir HC further said that a civil property dispute was given a "criminal texture" to wreak vengeance. 'She Has No Objection to the Petition for Quashing the FIR': Jammu and Kashmir High Court Grants Bail To Rape Accused After Complainant Admits She Is His Wife.

Jammu and Kashmir High Court Quashes FIR Against 85-Year-Old Man

'Absurd & Malicious': J&K&L High Court Quashes Allegations Of Assault, Outraging Modesty By Woman Against 85-Yr-Old Father-In-Law#JammuKashmirhttps://t.co/DeD7hTnSbp — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) September 6, 2025

