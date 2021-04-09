Sale of Platform Tickets Stopped at CSMT, Dadar, Kalyan, Thane, Panvel and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus

Sale of platform tickets have been stopped with immediate effect from today at the following stations —Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Kalyan, Thane, Dadar, Panvel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus: CPRO, Central Railway. #COVID19 — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2021

