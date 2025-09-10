A video going viral on social media shows large nails being scattered across the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra. It is reported that the Samruddhi Mahamarg in Maharashtra turned hazardous for commuters as unknown miscreants hammered large nails into the road. The alleged act caused the tyres of several vehicles to get punctured on the Mumbai–Nagpur Expressway. A video of the incident has also surfaced online. It is reported that nails were scattered on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway between Sawangi Interchange and Jambhala Interchange in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Fortunately, there were no injuries or casualties. Zero Toll Tax for Electric Vehicles: Maharashtra Exempts EVs From Paying Tolls at Atal Setu, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Samruddhi Highway.

Nails Hammered Into Road on Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway

Viral Video Shows Nails Scattered Across Entire Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway

