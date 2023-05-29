Prime Minister Narendra Modi will fag off the Vande Bharat Express Train today, May 29 in Assam. Ahead of the flagging-off ceremony, school-going students were seen making paintings on cleanliness and modern India, including the Vande Bharat drawing for PM Narendra Modi. PM Modi will flag off Assam's first Vande Bharat Express in Guwahati today. Assam’s First Vande Bharat Express: PM Narendra Modi to Flag Off State-of-the-Art Train Today.

Students Make Paintings on Cleanliness and Modern India

The vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat!#WATCH | Students made paintings on cleanliness and modern India, including the Vande Bharat drawing for PM @narendramodi. PM @narendramodi will flag off Assam's first #VandeBharat Express in Guwahati today.@PMOIndia @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/H8PXigSIgF — DD News (@DDNewslive) May 29, 2023

