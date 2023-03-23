Shaheed Diwas or Matrys Day is celebrated every year on March 23, remembering gallant freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, who were hanged to death under Lahore Conspiracy Case 1931. Twitter has been flooded with posts on the same. Many political personalities, film stars and other influential figures remember the contribution of these three to India's freedom. Shaheed Diwas 2023: PM Narendra Modi Remembers Sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Martyrs' Day.

PM Narendra Modi's tweet

India will always remember the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru. These are greats who made an unparalleled contribution to our freedom struggle. pic.twitter.com/SZeSThDxUW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2023

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Words

शहीद भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु ने स्वतंत्रता-आंदोलन को अपने विचारों व प्राणों से सींचकर, जिस क्रांतिभाव का संचार किया, वैसा इतिहास में विरले ही देखने को मिला। इनका शौर्य और देशप्रेम युगों तक प्रेरणादायक रहेगा। आज शहीद-दिवस पर करोड़ों देशवासियों के साथ इन्हें चरणवंदन करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/DdDdJOzo1o — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 23, 2023

Indian Youth Congress

भगतसिंह, राजगुरु और सुखदेव के शहीद दिवस पर भारत मां के वीर सपूतों को शत-शत नमन। "लिख रहा हूं मैं अजांम जिसका कल आगाज आयेगा ! मेरे लहू का हर एक कतरा इकंलाब लाऐगा मैं रहूँ या ना रहूँ पर ये वादा है तुमसे मेरा कि, मेरे बाद वतन पर मरने वालों का सैलाब आयेगा।"#ShaheediDiwas pic.twitter.com/Can7DTUMPm — Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) March 23, 2023

Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann

Government of Punjab led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann pays tributes to the legendary martyrs Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Sukhdev and Shaheed Rajguru on their Shaheedi Diwas. pic.twitter.com/HxPgtGII3I — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) March 23, 2023

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Rajya Sabha Member Randeep Singh Surjewala

"लिख रहा हूँ मैं अंजाम जिसका… कल आगाज़ आएगा, मेरे लहू का हर एक कतरा.. इंकलाब लाएगा।” शहीद भगत सिंह #ShaheediDiwas पर विशेष...👇 pic.twitter.com/PGasNi5tsr — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 23, 2023

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

They went to the gallows with a smile. My homage to young revolutionary freedom fighters Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Ji, Shaheed Rajguru Ji & Shaheed Sukhdev Ji on their Shaheedi Diwas. pic.twitter.com/Y74XzvpOJq — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) March 23, 2023

Former Congress Leader

Remembering the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the nation. #MartyrsDay pic.twitter.com/REcLRnE25M — Salman Khurshid (@salman7khurshid) March 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)