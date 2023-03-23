On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembers the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, who were hanged to death in 1931 in the Lahore Conspiracy case. Every year, it is celebrated on March 23. Shaheed Diwas 2023: Messages, Images and WhatsApp Status to Honour the Great Freedom Fighters on Martyrs’ Day.

Shaheed Diwas 2023: PM Modi Remembers Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru

India will always remember the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru. These are greats who made an unparalleled contribution to our freedom struggle. pic.twitter.com/SZeSThDxUW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2023

