The Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Tuesday called and spoke to the father of the Shivpuri girl who was kidnapped from Rajasthan's Kota. Scindia assured the victim's father of immediate action. "She is my daughter too," Scindia told the victim's father while assuring that he will stand with the family in this time of grief. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Seasoned Campaigner Jyotiraditya Scindia To Contest LS Polls on BJP Ticket for First Time From Guna.

'She Is My Daughter Too'

"राजस्थान के कोटा में पढाई करने गई शिवपुरी के हमारे धाकड़ परिवार की बेटी को अपहरणकर्ता द्वारा अपहरण करने और फिरौती की मांग करने की घटना अत्यंत दुःखद है। राजस्थान के माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री भजनलाल शर्मा जी से बात कर मैंने तुरंत कार्रवाई करने की मांग की है। साथ ही बेटी के पिता से… pic.twitter.com/HS63VsjcTM — Office Of JM Scindia (@Officejmscindia) March 19, 2024

