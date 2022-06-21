Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena on Tuesday removed Cabinet minister and party leader Eknath Shinde as its Legislative party leader after his rebellion. According to sources, Sewri MLA Ajay Chaudhary has been named as the new leader of the Legislative party group.

Check Tweet:

Shiv Sena has decided to remove Eknath Shinde as its Legislative party leader, Sewri MLA Ajay Chaudhary to be the new Shiv Sena Legislative Party leader: Sources pic.twitter.com/9lXJyNLQc3 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)