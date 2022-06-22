In the latest political development in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena's Chief Whip, Sunil Prabhu has issued a letter to all party MLAs, asking them to be present in an important meeting that will be held at CM's official residence, "Varsha Bungalow" today. The letter states that if someone remains absent for the meeting that will be held at 5 pm, it'll be considered that the said MLA has decided to quit the party voluntarily.

Check Tweet:

