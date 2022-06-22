Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday hinted at the dissolution of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly amid the current political crisis in the state. "The ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra is heading to the dissolution of Vidhan Sabha," Raut tweeted in Marathi.

Check Tweet:

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut hints at the dissolution of #Maharashtra Legislative Assembly amid the current political crisis in the state. He tweets, "The ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra is heading to the dissolution of Vidhan Sabha." pic.twitter.com/rNyln0sFuh — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

