SIKH Light Infantry contingent took part in the Republic Day parade 2022 at Rajpath in New Delhi. Notably, Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane is the present Colonel of the regiment. India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day today. During the parade, militray might of the country will b e showcsed.

Tweet By ANI:

SIKH Light Infantry contingent takes part in the Republic Day parade at Rajpath Army Chief General MM Naravane is the present Col. of the regiment pic.twitter.com/84ePg4Dzub — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)