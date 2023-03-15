Solo exhibition of artist Umesh Shah showing Allegories of Mithila art, culture & lifestyle was open for public viewing. #Mithila art is #shared heritage between India & Nepal, popularly practiced by women of villages in Janakpur in Nepal & Madhubani in India.@PBSC_Kathmandu pic.twitter.com/v8DdzZthbd— DD News (@DDNewslive) March 15, 2023

