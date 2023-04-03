The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi over his visit to Surat today. "Rahul ji, is it not true that you abused the OBC community and today you are going to Surat with your family and Congress CMs for creating chaos in the name of the appealing verdict. Are you trying to pressure the judiciary?" asked Patra. Modi Surname Case: Priyanka Gandhi Will Accompany Rahul Gandhi for His Appearance in Surat Court To Appeal Against Conviction.

Sambit Patra Slams Rahul Gandhi:

