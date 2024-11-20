The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) kicked off with a grand opening ceremony at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Goa on Wednesday. If you missed the exciting event, don’t worry – the opening ceremony is available for viewing on Doordarshan (DD) National's YouTube Channel and DD News' X account. The red carpet was graced by several Bollywood stars, including Sanya Malhotra, Ankita Lokhande, Ishan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar, who all made stunning appearances in glamorous outfits. The event marked the beginning of a celebration of global cinema, showcasing a diverse range of films from around the world. IFFI 2024 will be held from November 20 to November 28. The festival will showcase 180 international films from 81 countries, with a special segment dedicated to Goan films, celebrating the region's local talent and culture. IFFI 2024: Australia Named ‘Country of Focus’ at International Film Festival of India With Over 50 Delegates.

