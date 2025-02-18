Samajwadi Party MLA Atul Pradhan made a striking statement by arriving at the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in chains and handcuffs, protesting against the alleged inhumane treatment of Indians during their deportation from the United States. Pradhan condemned the harsh conditions faced by Indian citizens who were deported, calling for immediate intervention from the Indian government to ensure dignity and fair treatment for its citizens abroad. “The treatment of Indians deported from the US is appalling and unacceptable. I stand in solidarity with them and demand the government take strong action,” Pradhan said, addressing the media outside the Assembly. His symbolic protest drew attention to the rising concerns over the welfare of Indian immigrants and deportees, urging authorities to safeguard their rights and dignity on foreign soil. Atul Pradhan Suspended From Uttar Pradesh Assembly: UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana Suspends Samajwadi Party MLA for Entire Winter Session (Watch Video).

Samajwadi party MLA Atul Pradhan arrived in chains and cuff at the UP assembly in protest against the inhuman treatment meted out by Indians during their deportation from US. pic.twitter.com/63vnbShIhz — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 18, 2025

