Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 10 (ANI): Amid the rising tensions between India-Pakistan after Operation Sindoor, the Kangra Airport officials on Saturday announced that the airport will remain closed for all civilian flights until May 15 (5:29 AM).

According to the airport authorities, the airport, however, will be available for "any military activities".

"Security at the airport has been increased, and the airport is available for any military activities," airport director Dhirendra Singh told ANI, adding, "It is closed for all civilian activities till May 15."

Earlier on Friday, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and relevant aviation authorities issued a series of notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across Northern and Western India for all civil flight operations.

The NOTAM is effective from May 9, 2025, to May 14, 2025(which corresponds to 0529 IST on 15th May 2025), due to operational reasons.

The list of 32 airports include Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarsawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise and Uttarlai.

A senior Ministry of Civil Aviation official informed that all civil flight activities at these airports will remain suspended during this period.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has also extended the temporary closure of 25 segments of Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes within the Delhi and Mumbai Flight Information Regions (FIRs) due to operational reasons.

As per NOTAM G0555/25 (which replaces G0525/25), the 25 route segments will remain unavailable from ground level to unlimited altitude until 2359 UTC on 14th May 2025 (which corresponds to 0529 IST on 15th May 2025).

Airlines and flight operators are advised to plan alternate routings as per current air traffic advisories. The temporary closure is being managed in coordination with relevant ATC units to ensure safety and minimise disruption, said MoCA in a statement. (ANI)

