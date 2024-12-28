All flights on December 28 operating at Srinagar Airport have been cancelled today due to unfavourable weather conditions. Heavy snowfall and poor visibility have severely impacted flight operations, causing major disruptions for travellers. Srinagar Airport announced it by an X post writing, 'Due to bad weather conditions, all flights at Srinagar Airport have been cancelled. Passengers are advised to contact their airlines for updates. We regret the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.' Srinagar Airport Says Flight Operations Suspended Due to Bad Weather, Airlines to Accommodate Affected Passengers in Next Available Flights.

All Flights at Srinagar Airport Cancelled on December 28

Due to bad weather conditions, all flights at Srinagar Airport have been cancelled. Passengers are advised to contact their airlines for updates. We regret the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. — Srinagar Airport (@SrinagarAirport) December 28, 2024

