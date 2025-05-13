In an unfortunate incident in Karnataka, renowned agricultural scientist and Padma Shri awardee Dr Subbanna Ayyappan (70) was found dead in the Cauvery River. Dr Subbanna Ayyappan, who was missing for a few days, was found dead with his body found in the Cauvery River near Sai Ashram in Srirangapatna. According to the news agency AN, Subbanna Ayyappan was living with his wife in the Vishweshwara Nagar industrial area of ​​Mysuru. He went missing from his home on May 7. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. Officials of Mandya police said that the Srirangapatna police have registered a case and started an investigation in connection with the incident. "The police received information about the sighting of an unidentified body in the river on Saturday evening. When they reached the spot and retrieved the body from the river, the scientist's identity was discovered," they said. It is also learned that Ayyappan's scooter was found on the riverbank. Religious Books Found Burnt in Karnataka’s Belagavi District.

Padma Shri Awardee Found Dead in Karnataka

Srirangapatna, Karnataka | Renowned agricultural scientist and Padma Shri awardee Dr. Subbanna Ayyappan (70), who was missing was found dead, his body found in the Cauvery river near Sai Ashram in Srirangapatna. He was living with his wife in Vishweshwara Nagar industrial area of… — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2025

