A 45-year-old man and former PA of ex-MLA PV Anwar, identified as Junais, suddenly collapsed and died while performing a dance on stage during the Onam celebrations organised by the Kerala Legislative Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram. Junais, who was serving as an assistant librarian, was rushed to the general hospital immediately after the incident but was declared dead on arrival. A disturbing video of the event has surfaced on social media, showing him dancing energetically before suddenly falling mid-performance as fellow performers rushed to his aid. The unexpected tragedy left the audience and participants in shock, bringing the celebrations to an abrupt halt. Junais, a native of Wayanad, had a long association with politics and public service before taking up his current role at the assembly library. The cause of his sudden death is yet to be ascertained, and further medical examination is awaited. Sudden Death at Kochi Gym: Man Collapses After Feeling Discomfort During Workout, Dies in Mulanthuruthy.

