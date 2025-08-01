Kochi, August 1: In a tragic incident, a 41-year-old man passed away after suddenly collapsing at a gym in Kerala's Mulanthuruthy, Kochi, early on Wednesday morning, July 30. The deceased, identified as Raju Chalappuram, was working out alone at the gym when he suddenly fell unconscious after showing signs of discomfort. Tragically, by the time he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he had already passed away. Thrissur Building Collapse: 3 Migrant Workers Dead After Old Building Collapses in Kerala After Heavy Rain.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, the incident took place at ANK Fitness Gym in Chottanikkara around 5.45 AM. Raju, a resident of Perumpilly and a regular gym-goer, arrived earlier than usual on Wednesday, reportedly due to other personal commitments. CCTV footage revealed that he appeared unsteady, clutching his chest before briefly sitting down and then collapsing. He remained unconscious for nearly 20 minutes until another gym member found him. Sudden Death in Idukki: Former District Police Chief KV Joseph Collapses During Morning Walk, Dies Aged 67.

Despite CPR attempts and immediate medical attention, doctors at a private hospital in Arakkunnam declared him brought dead. The Chottanikkara police registered a case of unnatural death under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The body was later handed over to the family following an autopsy. Gym trainer K Aneesh confirmed that Raju was alone at the time and usually exercised in the mornings. No case has been filed by the Mulanthuruthy police so far.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2025 08:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).