A heart-wrenching incident from Surat’s Punagam area has shocked the internet after CCTV footage captured a man jumping under a moving truck near Puna Patiya Market on July 14. The victim, identified as 31-year-old Nilesh Bhaveshbhai Vaghmashi, was seen standing by his bike before suddenly rushing towards the vehicle and falling under its rear tyre. Moments before the act, he had reportedly sent his sister’s father-in-law to buy mawa from a nearby tea stall. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Originally from Amreli, Vaghmashi had been working in a textile factory with his brother. The disturbing video has gone viral, prompting police to seize his phone and launch a detailed probe. The motive behind the tragic act remains unclear as investigation continues. Mango Madness in Dehradun: Truck Overturns on Rispana Bridge, Locals Rush to Loot 600 Crates of Juicy Fruit As Driver Bleeds, Video Goes Viral.

Surat in Suicide (Disturbing Visuals)

