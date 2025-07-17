In a bizarre incident on Dehradun’s Rispana Bridge around 3:30 AM on July 16, a truck carrying over 600 boxes of mangoes overturned, spilling the fruit across the road. While no deaths were reported, chaos soon followed as locals swarmed the scene with bags and baskets, grabbing mangoes in a frenzy. Videos of people looting mangoes while ignoring the injured driver and conductor have gone viral, sparking outrage online. Instead of helping the victims, bystanders filmed the spectacle. The bridge turned into a mango market within minutes, with people stuffing fruit into shirts, sacks, and scooters. The incident has raised questions about public behaviour during accidents and the lack of basic empathy on display. Chicken Loot on Kannauj Expressway: Pickup Truck Overturns After Driver Falls Asleep, Crowd Steals Scattered Birds, Video Goes Viral.

Mango Madness in Dehradun

देहरादून के रिस्पना पुल पर आम से भरा ट्रक अचानक पलट गया। ट्रक पलटते ही यहाँ भीड़ आम लूटने को उमड़ पड़ी। किसी को पेटी मिली तो किसी ने दोनों हाथों से आम लूटे। घायल चालक व परिचालक की किसी ने सुध नही ली। कुछ लोग ऐसे थे ज़ो वीडियो बनाते रहे। उन्होंने आम तो नही लूटे.. मगर मानवता क़े… pic.twitter.com/0IHZWtj4nm — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) July 16, 2025

