An intense encounter broke out between the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Naxals in southern Sukma, Chhattisgarh, early this morning. The exchange of gunfire has continued for several hours, with the situation still unfolding. According to Inspector General of Bastar, P. Sundarraj, a search operation has also been initiated in the area to track down Naxal elements and ensure the safety of personnel. The operation underscores the ongoing efforts by security forces to combat Naxal activities in the region. Further details are awaited as the encounter progresses. Chhattisgarh Encounter: 5 Naxalites Killed, Large Number of Weapons Recovered as Exchange of Firing Underway in Kanker Narayanpur Border.

Fierce Gun Battle Breaks Out Between Security Forces and Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh | An encounter is ongoing between DRG (District Reserve Guard) and naxals in southern Sukma. Exchange of fire is underway since morning. Search operation is underway: IG Bastar P Sundarraj — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2024

