In view of the extreme heatwave conditions, the West Bengal Government has extended the summer vacations extended in West Bengal schools till June 26. As per the notification issued, the summer vacation has been extended except for schools in hilly areas of the Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

Check tweet:

