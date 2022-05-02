The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Central Government to take a decision within two weeks with respect to the mercy petition of death row convict Balwant Singh Rajoana. Rajoana was awarded the death sentence in 1995 and he has been in jail for over 26 years for the assassination of the former Punjab CM Beant Singh.

