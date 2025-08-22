The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Election Commission to accept Aadhaar or any of the 11 prescribed documents for filing voter claims and objections during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The court emphasized that the process must remain voter-friendly and allowed online submissions to ease access. Pulling up political parties for their “complete inaction,” the bench noted that despite appointing booth-level agents (BLAs), parties failed to assist voters excluded from the draft rolls. “Why is there such a distance between people and local political persons?” the court asked, while impleading 12 political parties and directing them to issue instructions to workers to actively help people in filing claims and objections. Bihar SIR Row: Election Commission Submits Compliance Report on Electoral Roll Omissions in State, Ahead of Key Supreme Court Hearing.

Supreme Court on Bihar SIR

