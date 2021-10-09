Surat police on Friday arrested seven people for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols. The arrested was made after a purported video of a birthday celebration went viral on social media. In the video, the seven men could be seen dancing during the birthday celebration. They were also showering currency notes on a “bar dancer”. The arrested men are residents of Khanderaopura area of Surat.

Video Of The Incident:

