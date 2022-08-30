After a hindu man, Rohit Singh, in his suicide note posted on Facebook that his live-in partner Sonam Ali and her brother Mukhtar Ali threatened to kill him if he did not consume beef, forcing him to take the extreme step of dying by suicide, surat police have booked the duo for abetting the suicide. Based on Rohit’s suicide note found on his Facebook profile, his mother lodged a complaint at the Udhna police station. The mother, Veena Devi said she had no contact with her son and had no knowledge about his whereabouts. She also said she had no idea if Rohit and Sonam were married. She said she wants justice for her son.

Check Tweet:

Surat, Gujarat | I don't know if they were married or not but they were working together. I want justice for my son: Veena Devi, the deceased man's mother pic.twitter.com/lz81rUsR1w — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

