A major disaster was averted by timely actions from the truck driver and attendants at a petrol pump in the Bhestan area on Thursday morning after a truck loaded with refilled LPG cylinders caught fire from a spark in the driver compartment during refuelling. The video of the incident has surfaced which shows that the people present used their presence of mind and instead of panicking reached for fire fighting equipment and doused the blaze on time. The fire had started in the battery due to some fault in the vehicle. Viral Video: Man Thrashed by Railway Ticket Collectors in Bihar’s Samastipur For Travelling Without Ticket in Pawan Express

