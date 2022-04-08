Sushant Singh Rajput death case is still under investigation and on a turn back of moment, now the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has denied to provide further informations to the RTI query about the case. As a reply to the RTI query, CBI was quoted as saying, "Sushant Singh Rajput case is in the process of investigation, information about the progress may impede the process of investigation. Information requested cannot be provided." FYI, earlier the RTI was filed by Maharashtra Activist Prafful Sarda. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Bihar IPS Officer Vinay Tiwari Transferred to CBI? Here's a Fact Check as Fake News Goes Viral.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

"Sushant Singh Rajput case is in the process of investigation, information about the progress may impede the process of investigation. Information requested cannot be provided," CBI in its reply to an RTI query — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2022

Check Out RTI was filed by Maharashtra Activist Prafful Sarda:

RTI was filed by Maharashtra Activist Prafful Sarda (Photo Credits: Twitter)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)