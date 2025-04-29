Recently, the Madras High Court stated that the working culture of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has deteriorated to the point where it faces widespread public criticism due to biased investigations. The high court bench, headed by Justice KK Ramakrishnan, also issued a slew of directions to restore public faith in the CBI. "Nowadays the working culture of the CBI has reduced to the level of being criticized by everyone for their lopsided investigation … … CBI officers think they have sky high powers and no one can question them. Hence, people feel their working culture is plummeting down," the court added. Among its slew of suggestions, the Madras High Court asked the CBI to appoint a legal team to advise it on the suitability of registering a case and to avoid registering unnecessary cases. The high court issued the directions while acquitting eight individuals, including a former Chief Manager of a Tirunelveli bank, who were convicted in 2019 for allegedly defrauding the bank of INR 2 crore by sanctioning and availing loans in violation of guidelines. ‘We Are Not Party to Anything, We Are in Process of Delivering Justice’: Madras High Court Criticises Lawyer for ‘Court Is Becoming Party’ Remark, Courtroom Exchange Goes Viral.

HC Issues Directions to CBI To Restore Its Image

