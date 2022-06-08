In a shocking incident, a car fell into a pit that was dug yesterdayday for stormwater drainage, at Kasturba Nagar, Adyar in Chennai. A doctor, who was travelling in the car, received minor injuries. The car was later brought out of the pit by Traffic Police. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Check tweet:

Tamil Nadu | A car fell into a pit that was dug y'day for stormwater drainage, at Kasturba Nagar, Adyar in Chennai. A doctor, who was travelling in the car, received minor injuries. The car was later brought out of the pit by Traffic Police. (Pic - screengrab from viral video) pic.twitter.com/FNzhIIqWzC — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)