Avadi Police arrested a YouTuber identified as Karthik Gopinath on the complaint that he impersonated and collected funds on behalf of a temple under the control of HR&CE, reported ANI. Reportedly, he had collected more than Rs 50 lakhs.

Check Tweet:

Tamil Nadu | Avadi Police arrest a YouTuber Karthik Gopinath on the complaint that he impersonated and collected funds on behalf of a temple under the control of HR&CE. He had collected more than Rs 50 lakhs. — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)