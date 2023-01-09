A ruckus broke out at the Tamil Nadu assembly on Monday soon after Governor RN Ravi began his address as the session commenced, news agency ANI reported. A few MLAs of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance parties raised slogans against Governor Ravi, the report added. 'Thamizhagam' Remark: DMK Reprimands Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Says 'Time Has Come to Teach Lesson on India's History'.

Chaos in State Assembly During Governor RN Ravi’s Address:

#WATCH | Chennai: A ruckus breaks out at the Tamil Nadu assembly soon after Governor RN Ravi begins his address as the Session begins. A few MLAs of DMK alliance parties are raising slogans against the Governor. (Video Source: Tamil Nadu Assembly) pic.twitter.com/M8gzGDwKO7 — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

