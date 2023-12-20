Southern districts of Tamil Nadu are experiencing floods, with the Meteorological Department reporting record-breaking rainfall in a single day. Thoothukudi Kayalpatnam witnessed 95 cm of rain in 24 hours on Monday. Over 50 locations in the Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari districts have recorded showers exceeding 45 cm. In Thoothukudi district, Indian army came to the rescue of three people who were stuck in their car in Kurukattur area. The video of the rescue has been shared on social media. Tamil Nadu Rains: Buildings Go Under Water in Tirunelveli As River in Spate After Heavy Rainfall (Watch Video).

Tamil Nadu Rains

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A car with three passengers was rescued by the Indian Army in a flood-affected area of Kurukattur in Thoothukudi district. (Source: Defence PRO) pic.twitter.com/dRxKR6cbhT — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2023

